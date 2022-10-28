ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 31 August 2022, the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") issued the first edition of the Guidelines on the Application of Security Assessment on Cross-border Data Transfer ("Guidelines") (数据出境安全评估申报指南(第一版)) to clarify how organisations in China can apply to CAC for a security assessment for cross-border data transfer. The Guidelines, which are intended to be guidance for the Measures for Security Assessment of Cross-border Data Transfer ("Measures") (数据出境安全评估办法), were released one day before the Measures took effect on 1 September 2022.

The Guidelines repeats the circumstances where a mandatory CAC-led security assessment is required under the Measures: (i) transfers of important data out of China; (ii) transfers of personal information out of China by critical information infrastructure operators or data processing entities that process personal information of over one million individuals; (iii) transfers of personal information out of China since 1 January 2021, that consist of personal information of more than 100,000 individuals, or sensitive personal information of more than 10,000 individuals; or (iv) other circumstances as may be specified by CAC.

Schedule 1 of the Guidelines provides a list of the required application documents, including but not limited to (i) an application form (a template of which is set out in Schedule 3 of the Guidelines), (ii) a self-assessment report on cross-border data transfer risks (a template of which is set out in Schedule 4 of the Guidelines), and (iii) a copy of cross-border data transfer agreements to be co-signed by the data recipient(s) outside of China. The self-assessment shall be completed within three months prior to the submission of the application. There should not be any material changes occurring between the completion of the self-assessment and the submission of the application. Otherwise, a fresh new self-assessment may be required to be conducted.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.