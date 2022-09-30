Article 21 The State adopts Multi-level Protection Scheme, under which network operators are required to perform the following obligations of security protection to ensure that the network is free from interference, disruption or unauthorized access, and prevent network data from being disclosed, stolen or tampered: 1. Formulating internal security management systems and operation instructions to determine the person in charge of cybersecurity and define accountabilities for cybersecurity; 2. Taking technical measures to prevent computer virus, network attacks, network intrusions and other activities that endanger cybersecurity; 3. Taking technical measures to monitor and record network operation and cybersecurity events, and maintaining the cyber-related logs for no less than six months as required; 4. Taking such measures as data classification, and backup and encryption of important data, etc.; and 5. Performing other obligations provided for in relevant laws and administrative regulations.

【Liabilities for violating network operation security】 The competent authority shall warn such operator and order it to make rectifications. A fine ranging from 10,000 yuan to 100,000 yuan shall be imposed on such operator if it refuses to make rectifications or in case of consequential severe damage to the network, and a fine ranging from 5,000 to 50,000 yuan shall be imposed on the supervisor directly in charge.