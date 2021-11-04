On 30 September 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) circulated for public comment the Measures on the Administration of Data Security in the Industry and Information Technology Sector (Draft to Solicit Comments).

In the October edition of GC Agenda China (subscription required), Morrison & Foerster partner Paul McKenzie commented on the measures that, "The measures offer important insights on how the Data Security Law, which came into effect 1 September 2021, is likely to be implemented. The law leaves with local governments and with authorities responsible for different sectors key responsibilities to supervise data within their own domains. MIIT is responsible for oversight of diverse manufacturing industries and the telecommunications sector and so these measures will have relevance to many companies. Over time, other ministries are likely to table similar measures for categorizing and regulating data within their respective areas of responsibility."

