Over the past few years, China has introduced a range of laws dealing with data privacy and cybersecurity. The most well-known is China's Cybersecurity Law, which came into effect in June 2017. With the recent passing of China's Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law, concerns regarding data localization and how to get data outside of China have been brought back into sharp focus. But beyond cross-border data transfers, these new laws may also have a further impact on technology transactions, particularly in relation to the deployment of cybersecurity products in China or for foreign companies that deliver products or services to Chinese residents or that utilize Chinese service providers. Join Mayer Brown partner Gabriela Kennedy and counsel Karen Lee along with host Julian Dibbell as they explore these developments.

