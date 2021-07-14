ARTICLE

China: China's New Cybersecurity Plan Will Be Worth $38.6 Billion By 2023!

Reuters reported that the "Chinese authorities step up efforts to draft regulations to better govern data storage, data transfer, and personal data privacy." The July 12, 2021 report entitled "China drafts new cyber-security industry plan" included these comments:

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan to develop the country's cyber-security industry, estimating the sector may be worth more than 250 billion yuan ($38.6 billion) by 2023.

This a great challenge for other world Cybersecurity leading countries.

