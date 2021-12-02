The various blocking statutes launched in China in recent years can be challenging to deal-makers in mergers and acquisitions and securities transactions involving Chinese parties. Under the complex and evolving framework, the transfer of data and personal information across Chinese borders is subject to thorough scrutiny, which, however, is not an insurmountable obstacle.

In this video (length: 3'31"), Jacob Clark, Foreign Counsel at Yuanda, Winston's strategic alliance partner in China, provides examples of the implications that require a tailored legal strategy. Click here to watch the video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.