Captive Power Rules Conundrum Phoenix Legal The Electricity Act, 2003 ("Act") defines 'captive generating plant' as a power plant set up by any person to generate electricity primarily for his own use and includes a power plant set up...

An Overview Of The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act, 2022 NovoJuris Legal The Energy Conservation Amendment Act, 2022 ("Act" ) received the assent of the President on 19th December, 2022 and came into force on January 1, 2023.

Legal Considerations For Investing In Renewable Energy Projects In India King, Stubb & Kasiva With a population of over 1.3 billion and an installed energy capacity of over 4 lakhs MW, India has become a power surplus nation. India is committed to advancing renewable energy and combating...

Considerations For Vietnam To Convert Coal-Fired Plants To LNG Power Plants Russin & Vecchi We start with Decision 500/QD-TTg of Vietnam's Prime Minister on "Approving National Electricity Development Planning for 2021-2030 and Vision for 2050" (aka PDP VIII).

Doing Business In Thailand: What You Should Know TMF Group BV Thailand is an attractive destination to do business for foreign investors, thanks to its government initiatives. Here is what you can expect when it comes to setting up a company in the country.