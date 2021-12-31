2021일 중국 태양광 발전 업계 연례 총회에 따르면 태양광 발전 제조사들은 올해 들어 가파른 성장세를 보일 것으로 보인다.폴리실리콘 1분기 생산량은 36만t으로 전년 동기 대비 24.1%, 실리콘 칩은 전년 동기 대비 54.2% 증가한 165GW, 배터리는 54.6% 증가한 147GW, 모듈은 58.5% 증가한 130GW였다.

해외 시장 수요 증가와 가격 상승의 이중 영향으로 태양광 발전 제품 수출액은 올해 1~10월 전년 동기 대비 44.6% 증가한 약 231억 달러로 크게 늘었다.

지난 1~10월 태양광 신규 발전설비 용량은 전년 대비 34% 증가한 약 29.31GW로, 이 가운데 가정용은 13.6GW로 태양광 신규 발전설비 용량 전체의 46.4%를 차지했다.

출처: 인민망

