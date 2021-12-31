China:
중국 실리콘 조각 완충 모듈 생산량 증가율 50% 초과
2021일 중국 태양광
발전 업계 연례
총회에 따르면
태양광 발전
제조사들은 올해
들어 가파른
성장세를 보일
것으로
보인다.폴리실리콘
1분기 생산량은
36만t으로 전년 동기
대비 24.1%, 실리콘 칩은
전년 동기 대비 54.2%
증가한 165GW, 배터리는
54.6% 증가한 147GW, 모듈은
58.5% 증가한 130GW였다.
해외 시장 수요
증가와 가격 상승의
이중 영향으로
태양광 발전 제품
수출액은 올해 1~10월
전년 동기 대비 44.6%
증가한 약 231억
달러로 크게
늘었다.
지난 1~10월 태양광
신규 발전설비
용량은 전년 대비 34%
증가한 약 29.31GW로, 이
가운데 가정용은
13.6GW로 태양광 신규
발전설비 용량
전체의 46.4%를
차지했다.
출처: 인민망
