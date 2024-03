ARTICLE

Storm Water and Drainage: Your rights McCarthy Durie Lawyers The cause of stormwater damage can be multifaceted, and some instances may be related to a neighbour or Council.

A Tenant Cannot Obliterate The Right Of An Owner Of A Property To Undertake Redevelopment M Mulla Associates The Petitioner is an owner and landlord of a building situated at Mumbai ("said building"). The contesting Respondents were various tenants of the said building.

The Tokenization Tide: Reshaping 21st Century Real Estate Coinque Consulting Real estate market is currently experiencing an unprecedented rate of growth, largely driven by the rapid development of surging economies like India and China.

Section 45 Of TOPA – Making A Case For Single Ownership Of Jointly Acquired Property Dhaval Vussonji & Associates It has been common practice in India for family members to acquire properties in joint names, particularly residential properties, despite only one of the transferees making the payment towards consideration or cost for acquisition of such flat.

What is a fixture in property law? Holman Webb Although often a source of confusion, this concept is a fundamental aspect of property transactions.