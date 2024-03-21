　中国で昨年リコールされた新エネルギー車が160万台超で過去最多に上った。

　国家市場監督管理総局公式サイトの13日の発表によると、中国本土では2023年に計214回のリコールが実施され、対象となったのは672万8000台。前年よりそれぞれ4.9％、49.9％増加した。

　このうち、新エネルギー車のリコールは72回。対象は160万3000台で、前年比32.3％増加し、過去最多を記録した。

　また、消費者から同局に寄せられた自動車欠陥報告は計2万3200件で、うち新エネルギー車に関するものが5216件だった。バッテリーやモーター、制御装置の不具合が24.9％を占めたという。

　このほか、ソフトウエアのアップデートで行うOTA（Over The Air）リコールは計6回で、対象は117万3000台、前年比32.2％増となった。

　中国自動車工業協会によると、23年の中国本土の自動車販売台数は12％増の3009万4000台。うち、新エネルギー車は37.9％増の949万5000台となり、市場占有率は31.6％に達した。

出所：Record China

