China:
中国、昨年の新エネルギー車リコール台数は160万台、32．3％増で過去最多
中国で昨年リコールされた新エネルギー車が160万台超で過去最多に上った。
国家市場監督管理総局公式サイトの13日の発表によると、中国本土では2023年に計214回のリコールが実施され、対象となったのは672万8000台。前年よりそれぞれ4.9％、49.9％増加した。
このうち、新エネルギー車のリコールは72回。対象は160万3000台で、前年比32.3％増加し、過去最多を記録した。
また、消費者から同局に寄せられた自動車欠陥報告は計2万3200件で、うち新エネルギー車に関するものが5216件だった。バッテリーやモーター、制御装置の不具合が24.9％を占めたという。
このほか、ソフトウエアのアップデートで行うOTA（Over
The
Air）リコールは計6回で、対象は117万3000台、前年比32.2％増となった。
中国自動車工業協会によると、23年の中国本土の自動車販売台数は12％増の3009万4000台。うち、新エネルギー車は37.9％増の949万5000台となり、市場占有率は31.6％に達した。
出所：Record
China
