ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from China

Ship operators successfully limit their liability to £100 per package Holding Redlich The AHVR will apply to most shipments to Australia. Recent case discussed.

What is the Transport Accident Commission? Polaris Lawyers Explanation of the TAC including it's role, how it is funded, who is entitled to it's benefits etc.

Ship Arrests And Indian Maritime Law STA Law Firm India has a long-standing history in dealing with the sea and has had a distinguished tradition for several years with trade and commerce, both within the region and beyond its territorial borders.

Maritime Lien In India JSA The existence of a maritime lien rests on the principle that the vessel is a legal entity itself, apart from its ownership.

The law of salvage: Case tackles unique area of maritime law Holding Redlich A person who helps recover another person's ship or cargo in peril at sea is entitled to be rewarded for their good deed.