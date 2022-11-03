China:
長城汽車、1〜9月のR＆D投資が85億元以上
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国の自動車メーカー、
長城汽車（GWM）がこのほど、2022年7〜9月の決算書を発表した。ブランド力の強化や製品構成の最適化、海外市場の拡大に支えられ、同社の売上高が前年同期比で約30％増加し、純利益は約80％増加した。
今年7〜9月（第3四半期）の売上高は373億4600万元（1元は約20.2円）で前年同期比29.36％増、純利益は25億5700万元で同80.55％増となった。また、1〜9月期決算は、売上高が前年同期比9.56%増の994億8000万元、純利益が64.80%増の81億4900万元だった。
1〜9月、長城汽車は研究開発（R＆D）に合計85億4400万元を投じた。前年同期から64.74％増え、対売上高比率は8.59%となっている。新たなR＆D投資は主に新エネルギーやスマート化などのハイテク分野の研究開発に使用されているという。
出所：中国質量新聞網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from China
Ship Arrests And Indian Maritime Law
STA Law Firm
India has a long-standing history in dealing with the sea and has had a distinguished tradition for several years with trade and commerce, both within the region and beyond its territorial borders.
Maritime Lien In India
JSA
The existence of a maritime lien rests on the principle that the
vessel is a legal entity itself, apart from its ownership.
Aviation Regulation Comparative Guide
Sarin & Co
Aviation Regulation Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries