中国の自動車メーカー、 長城汽車（GWM）がこのほど、2022年7〜9月の決算書を発表した。ブランド力の強化や製品構成の最適化、海外市場の拡大に支えられ、同社の売上高が前年同期比で約30％増加し、純利益は約80％増加した。

今年7〜9月（第3四半期）の売上高は373億4600万元（1元は約20.2円）で前年同期比29.36％増、純利益は25億5700万元で同80.55％増となった。また、1〜9月期決算は、売上高が前年同期比9.56%増の994億8000万元、純利益が64.80%増の81億4900万元だった。

1〜9月、長城汽車は研究開発（R＆D）に合計85億4400万元を投じた。前年同期から64.74％増え、対売上高比率は8.59%となっている。新たなR＆D投資は主に新エネルギーやスマート化などのハイテク分野の研究開発に使用されているという。

出所：中国質量新聞網

