The Drone Rules, 2021: Summary And Key Takeaways Ikigai Law The Drone Rules, 2021 were released for public consultation by the government on 15th July 2021. The rules came into effect on 25th August 2021 and seek to revamp the regulatory regime for drones.

The Drone Rules, 2021: An Unmanned Flight Into Unchartered Territory RPV Legal The Central Government on 25th August 2021 has promulgated liberalised ‘The Drone Rules, 2021' ("the Rules"), replacing the erstwhile Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021 ("Prior Rules"),...

Recommendations On The (Draft) Drone Rules, 2021 AnantLaw The Ministry of Civil Aviation has undertaken the initiative of bringing critical amendments to the currently existing Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021 vide the Draft Drones Rules, 2021 released on July 14, 2021 for public consultation.

Ship Arrests And Indian Maritime Law STA Law Firm India has a long-standing history in dealing with the sea and has had a distinguished tradition for several years with trade and commerce, both within the region and beyond its territorial borders.

Electric Vehicles: Driving India Towards Sustainability IndusLaw India is a country that heavily relies upon various forms of polluting hydrocarbons for energy to run its industries, power plants and vehicles.