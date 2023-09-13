ARTICLE

China has built an extensive legal framework to deal with data privacy issues. A key focus this past year has been on outbound data compliance; some of the key challenges for international businesses in this area include:

- With GDPR as model, The new system has distinct Chinese characteristics that make it challenging to understand and adapt to.

- The system is still under development.

- While the main targets are large-scale handles of personal information, the law put obligations on almost all international companies operating in China.

Many international companies are taking a wait-and-see attitude. But deadlines are fast-approaching or have already passed, and in the current environment, multinationals are the prime targets of government enforcement actions. International companies must understand their duties and review the steps necessary to become compliant.

In this webinar, we will target two kinds of companies:

1. International operators that handle large volumes of personal information, whether established in China or based outside China; these may have to complete security filings with the CAC. The deadline for these filings were in Q1, but statistics show that many are lagging behind.

2. International companies that handle only limited personal information, but may still fall under the PIPL framework because they are handling and exporting personal information abroad. The 6-months period for compliances ends in Q4.

For each of the above groups of companies, we will be discussing the following:

o Which companies fall into each of these groups.

o What actions do these companies need to take to be / remain compliant

o What are some of the key challenges for these companies in trying to remain compliant (using real examples from clients / cases)

o What are the key enforcement risks that we see in the next 6-12 months (based on practical examples in the field)

