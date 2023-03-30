Worldwide:
Webinar: Exporting Data From China: What You Need To Know
30 March 2023
Global Law Office
China's regulatory regime for data export has finalized in
2023. Data processors subject to the Chinese data protection laws
will consider three mechanisms in planning for their data
cross-border transfer: the security assessment, the China Standard
Contractual Clauses, and the security certification.
- Who are subject to the Chinese data protection laws?;
- What are those three mechanisms?;
- What are the requirements of those mechanisms?;
- How the current cross-border data flow will be impacted?;
- Going forward, what is the proper strategy to plan the
cross-border data transfer from China?
This webinar will provide simple, clear and practical answers to
the above questions and will discuss with the participants the
questions they may raise.
