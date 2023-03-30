ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Exporting Data From China: What You Need To Know

China's regulatory regime for data export has finalized in 2023. Data processors subject to the Chinese data protection laws will consider three mechanisms in planning for their data cross-border transfer: the security assessment, the China Standard Contractual Clauses, and the security certification.

Who are subject to the Chinese data protection laws?;

What are those three mechanisms?;

What are the requirements of those mechanisms?;

How the current cross-border data flow will be impacted?;

Going forward, what is the proper strategy to plan the cross-border data transfer from China?

This webinar will provide simple, clear and practical answers to the above questions and will discuss with the participants the questions they may raise.

