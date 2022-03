ARTICLE

Litigation Risks Arising From Cyber Attacks/Data Breach Incidents Herbert Smith Freehills Now, more than ever, litigation risk related to data breach incidents is something that should be kept front of mind for businesses.

The Data Protection Bill, 2021 Trilegal On 16 December 2021, the Joint Parliamentary Committee has published its report along with the finalised Data Protection Bill, 2021.

Privacy And Data Protection Laws In India (Part 2) Agama Law Associates Further to our Part I, this Part seeks to outline the key provisions of the first specific legislation in India that sought to address the right to privacy in respect of data protection.

Data Governance, Privacy And Trust – A Sweet Spot For ESG? Herbert Smith Freehills Trust is a critical part of any relationship. Businesses' relationships with their clients and consumers are no different. But the concept of trust in a corporate context is a fragile one.

Data Protection Laws In India - Everything You Must Know Vaish Associates Advocates Data Protection refers to the set of privacy laws, policies and procedures that aim to minimise intrusion into one's privacy caused by the collection, storage and dissemination of personal data. Personal data generally refers to the information or data which relate to a person who can be identified from that information or data whether collected by any Government or any private organization or an agency.