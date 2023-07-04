China:
Gateway To Privacy: China Data Transfers And What You Need To Know (Podcast)
In this episode, partners Amigo Xie, Corey Bieber, and Whitney
McCollum focus on the China Data Privacy laws, the recent China
Standard Contract that took effect 1 June 2023, and the effects and
restrictions it may have on China data privacy and protection going
forward.
