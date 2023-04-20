ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from China

A Practical Review Of China's Restrictions On Cross-Border Transfer Of Personal Information (4/4): Certification Dentons Cross-border transfer of personal information (hereinafter referred to as "PI" and the cross-border transfer of PI as "PI export") is a daily occurrence and business necessity for many companies operated in China.

Analysis Of The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 Ahlawat & Associates India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (‘MeitY') recently released the (long-awaited) draft Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022 (‘DPDP Bill') on November...

Exploring China' Standard Contract Jingtian & Gongcheng LLP On February 24, 2023, China's cyber watchman, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), released the final version of the Measures on Standard Contract for Overseas Transfer of Personal Information...

The Revolutionary Chat GPT And Its Legal Policies Legacy Law Offices The year 2022 marked a fresh and innovative beginning for the field of artificial intelligence (AI), wherein the technology was re-introduced in a more accessible and usable form to the public.

What's In India's New Data Protection Bill? lus Laboris On 18 November 2022, the Government of India released the long awaited fourth draft of India's proposed privacy law, now renamed as the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill...