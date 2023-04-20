China:
중국 틱톡 CEO, 미국 하원 청문회에서 틱톡의 데이터 보안 정책에 대해 증언
2023년 3월 23일, 중국
틱톡(Tiktok) CEO
저우서우즈는 미국
하원
에너지통상위원회(the
U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce)
청문회에 참석해
틱톡의 데이터 보안
및 프라이버시
정책에 대해
증언함
동 청문회 주제는
‘틱톡 : 의회가
미국의 데이터
프라이버시를
보호하고 온라인
피해로부터
어린이를 보호할 수
있는
방법'이었으며,
틱톡 경영진이 미국
의회 청문회에 직접
참석하여 증언을 한
것은 이번이
최초임
틱톡 CEO
저우서우즈는
청문회 출석을
앞두고 3월 21일에
제출한
서면진술서(Written Statement of
Testimony)1)에서 미국
사용자 데이터를
중국 정부와 공유한
적이 없으며 중국
정부로부터 관련
요구를 받은 적도
없고 설령 요구를
받는다고 해도
응하지 않을
것이라고 강조한 바
있음
틱톡 CEO
저우서우즈가
증언한 내용은
다음과 같음
틱톡이 수집한
데이터는 동종 업계
대부분의
회사에서도
수집하는
데이터이며 틱톡이
타 회사보다 더 많은
양의 데이터를
수집하지는 않음
틱톡은 지난 2년
동안 미국 사용자
데이터를 외국의
무단 액세스로부터
격리하는 방화벽
시설을 구축함
틱톡이 내린
최선의 결론은
‘미국 사용자
데이터를 미국
기업에 의해 미국
내에 저장하여 미국
직원이 감독하게
하는 것'임
틱톡은 청문회
이전 ‘프로젝트
텍사스(Project Texas)'라는
데이터 보안
프로그램에 약 15억
달러(한화 약 2조
원)를 투자하여 약
1,500명의 직원을
고용하고 미국
소프트웨어 기업
오라클(Oracle)과 계약을
체결해 미국 사용자
데이터를 이전 및
관리하면서 미국
바이든(Biden) 행정부 및
의원을 설득하려고
노력함
실제로 작년에
미국 사용자
데이터를 오라클
클라우드로
라우팅하기 시작한
이후 싱가포르 등의
데이터 센터에서
미국 사용자
데이터를 삭제하고
있음
오라클은 이미
틱톡의 소스 코드(Source
Code)에 대한 조사를
시작했으며 곧 관련
알고리즘과 데이터
모델에 접근할 수
있는 완전한 권한을
갖게 될 것임
이러한 과정이
모두 완료되면 모든
미국 사용자
데이터는 미국
법률의 보호와
미국이 주도하는
보안 팀의 통제를
받게 될 것이고
이러한 구조에서는
중국 정부가 강제로
접근할 수 있는
방법이 없음
