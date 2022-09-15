Worldwide:
A Coast-to-Coast Tour Of U.S. State Privacy Legislation
15 September 2022
FTI Consulting
Organisations operating across state lines must now track
exposure under and establish compliance with an ever-growing list
of state-based data protection frameworks. Scalability will be a
key factor in an organisation's overall data privacy
“success.”
Initial steps that can be taken to prepare for impending laws
and establish flexible, scalable privacy programmes include
reviewing existing data privacy measures, determining applicable
laws and regulations, updating the organisation's data map and
data protection assessment templates, and continuing support
training and awareness programmes.
