Provided support on decisions to inform successful digital strategy implementation through to day-to-day compliance.

The digital media regulatory landscape in China is complex and highly regulated. By implementing their global strategy in China, our client was seeking to generate and utilise more online and digital content. However, the highly regulated landscape in China brings a risk of strong and targeted action for non-compliance. Our client approached us to provide support on issues which ranged from decisions to inform successful strategy implementation through to day-to-day compliance.

As the regulatory landscape for content production and distribution in China is complex and multifaceted, we provided an overview to identify the key risks to strategy delivery and options to overcome them. This also informed partnerships with third parties which were essential for delivery. When developing the content, we advised our client on censorship and marketing regulation, including advertising to and engaging minors in gaming promotions. Data privacy and protection was a key concern but our Digital Channel Risk Assessment and Rectification Plan ensured adherence with the Personal Information Protection Law (China's equivalent of GDPR). With our support, our client was able to effectively implement their strategy whilst avoiding any risks which would damage brand reputation.

