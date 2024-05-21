The industrialization rate of patents for inventions in China further improved last year, said a report from CNIPA on Monday.

The industrialization rate of patents for inventions in China further improved last year, said a report from CNIPA on Monday.

The industrialization rate of patents for inventions reached 39.6 percent in 2023, an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared to that of the previous year, and has been staying in a steady growth trend for five consecutive years.

The industrialization rate of patent for invention from enterprise reached 51.3 percent last year, up 3.2 percentage points year-on-year. The figure from large, medium, small and micro enterprises was 51 percent, 57.9 percent, 53.9 percent and 33.8 percent, respectively, representing a rise from the previous year.

The model of industry-university-research cooperation has effectively improved the country's industrialization rate of patents for inventions.

The average profit of patents for inventions from the "industry-university-research" reached 10.33 million yuan ($1.43 million) per piece, 24.5 percent higher than that of industrialization rate of patents for inventions from enterprises, which reached 8.3 million yuan in 2023.

The model of industry-university-research cooperation plays an important role in tackling key core technologies, with the proportion of enterprises solving key technologies or core components to tackle key issues through the model reaching, at the highest, 56.1 percent, said the report.

The intellectual property protection continues to improve in the country.

In 2023, the proportion of Chinese patentees who have experienced patent infringement was 6.7 percent, down 1.0 percentage points from the previous year.

