China:
2023年中国特許査定率統計（IPC別）：９つの分野の特許査定率は30%未満
統計によると、2023年に中国で結審された特許出願の中、肥料、食品、装飾技術、帽子製品、糖工業、机上付属具、ベイキング、衣類、チェック装置の９つの分野で結審された件数は合計5.4万件、特許査定された件数は1.1万件であり、査定率は30%未満であるという。その他の分野のそれぞれの査定率、拒絶率、及び取下げ率は下表のようである。
2023年中国特許査定率統計（IPC別）.pdf
出所：知識産権運営服務号Wechatアカウント
