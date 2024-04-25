ARTICLE

On March 25, Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA, held bilateral talks with the visiting Daren Tang, Director General of the WIPO.

Shen said that the CNIPA highly values its cooperation with the WIPO and has seriously implemented the spirit of the congratulatory letter sent by President Xi Jinping to the commemorative event marking China-WIPO 50th anniversary of cooperation and flagship events of national IP publicity week. The CNIPA has been actively participating in the IP multilateral affairs under the WIPO framework, maintaining close communication and cooperation with the WIPO, and achieving many pragmatic results. Looking to the future, China will unswervingly support the work carried out by the WIPO in implementing the United Nations Sustainable Development Agenda, and look forward to further deepening cooperation with the WIPO in areas including IP cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), making greater contributions to the global innovative development.

Tang highly praised the constructive role China has played in international IP affairs, as well as the new progress and achievements China has made in the IP field. He noted that the Chinese government regards new quality productive forces as the key driving forces for future development, which is conducive to better inspiring IP creation and achieving innovation-driven development. The WIPO is willing to continuously strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CNIPA, carry out more effective projects based on the WIPO Fund-in-Trust China, and cultivate a more open and inclusive global IP ecosystem.

The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on other issues of mutual concern and reached a consensus on making arrangements for the celebration of the 30th anniversary of China's entry into the PCT system.

Daren Tang and his delegation also visited the Patent Examination Cooperation Guangdong Center of the Patent Office under the CNIPA. Wang Binying, Deputy Director General of the WIPO, participated in the aforementioned events.

