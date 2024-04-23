China granted significantly more invention patents in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) reported a 77.56 percent increase in patents issued. According to the report, a total of 152,258 invention patents were granted between January and February this year. Most of these patents were issued to enterprises, showing the highest growth rate compared to universities, research institutions, and individuals. However, there was a decrease in utility model and design authorizations. This resulted in a 9.9 percent overall decrease in the total number of these three types of patents, as stated in the report.

