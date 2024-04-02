ARTICLE

Huawei has inked a multi-year patent cross-licensing deal with Amazon, marking the resolution of all litigation between the two parties, as announced by Huawei on its official website on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to engage in a patent exchange with Amazon," remarked Alan Fan, Head of Huawei's Intellectual Property Rights Department. "Patent licensing broadens the scope of companies that can leverage what would otherwise be proprietary technologies, thus fostering more innovative products and services for consumers."

"Amazon respects Huawei's worldwide patent portfolio, innovations, and contributions to the standardization process. Amazon also respects Huawei's efforts to license its patents to companies like Amazon, which frequently use industry technical standards when inventing new products and services for customers," stated Scott Hayden, Vice President of IP for Amazon.

Huawei also announced on the same day that it signed global patent cross-licensing agreement with vivo that covers cellular Standard Essential Patents, including those for 5G.

Huawei stands as one of the globe's largest patent holders. Data indicates that as of 2022, the company owns over 120,000 granted patents worldwide, with over 40,000 each in China and Europe, and over 20,000 in the United States. Among these holdings, Huawei boasts 20% of global 5G and WiFi 6 patents, 10% of 4G patents, and 15% of NB-IoT and LTE-M patents.

Reports reveal that Huawei has secured nearly 200 patent licensing agreements with prominent ICT manufacturers in the United States, Europe, Japan, and South Korea. More than 350 companies have obtained Huawei patent licenses through patent pools.

Over the past year, Huawei has reached fresh or renewed patent cross-licensing deals with leading industry players such as Samsung, OPPO, Nokia, Ericsson, Xiaomi, and Sharp.

