The CNIPA, together with relevant departments, has jointly formulated a work plan to promote patent industrialization in universities and research institutions, according to news released on Tuesday at a regular press conference. Wang Peizhang, a senior CNIPA official, said that there is a wide existence of dormant patents in Chinese universities and research institutions currently. As of the end of 2023, the number of valid invention patents owned by domestic universities and research institutions reached 794,000 and 229,000 respectively, accounting for a quarter of the total patents in China. There is an urgent need to promote the industrialization of these patents.

