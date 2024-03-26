2024년 1월 26일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA) 등 8개 부처·기관은 ‘대학 및 과학연구기관의 미활용 특허 활성화 업무 방안'을 발표함

8개 부처·기관은 국무원이 발표한 ‘특허 전환 및 활용 특별 행동 방안(2023-2025)'을 이행하고 대학 및 과학연구기관(일부 고급 병원 포함)의 미활용 특허를 활성화하며 특허 증가세를 계속 유지함과 동시에 특허의 전환 및 사업화를 가속화하기 위해 동 업무 방안을 수립함

