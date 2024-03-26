China:
중국 국가지식산권국 등, 대학 및 과학연구기관의 미활용 특허 활성화 업무 방안 발표
2024년 1월 26일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)
등 8개 부처·기관은
‘대학 및
과학연구기관의
미활용 특허 활성화
업무 방안'을
발표함
8개 부처·기관은
국무원이 발표한
‘특허 전환 및 활용
특별 행동
방안(2023-2025)'을
이행하고 대학 및
과학연구기관(일부
고급 병원 포함)의
미활용 특허를
활성화하며 특허
증가세를 계속
유지함과 동시에
특허의 전환 및
사업화를
가속화하기 위해 동
업무 방안을
수립함
