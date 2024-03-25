ARTICLE

Burger Brawl: Hungry Jack's BIG JACK not deceptively similar to McDonald's BIG MAC Pointon Partners This decision illustrates several important points for Australian trade mark law and consumer law.

Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India Khurana and Khurana AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.

Trade Marks: The shape of things to come? Spruson & Ferguson Recent case clarifies law with respect to what constitutes use "as a trade mark". This has increased the relevance & power of shape TMs.

Risk Assessing IP Planning…the Australian Experience Alvarez & Marsal The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has recently released the final version of the Practical Compliance Guideline 2024/1 (PCG 2024/1), which details the ATO's approach...

Why Well-Known Marks Need That Extra Protection LexOrbis A well-known trade mark deserves protection against unauthorised use across all categories of goods and services.