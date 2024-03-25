　3月8日、北京の人民大会堂で開催された第14回全国人民代表大会第2次会議において、最高人民法院の張軍院長が活動報告を行った。報告によると、2023年に全国の法院で結審された知的財産権に関する訴訟は49万件であり、前年比で1.8%の増加である。特に、懲罰的損害賠償の適用件数は319件に及び、前年比で117%の増加を見せた。賠償金額は11.6億元に達し、前年比で3.5倍の増加である。

　最高法院の知的財産法廷は、「メラミン」に関する特許及び技術秘密の侵害訴訟を審理し、侵害者に対して2.18億元の賠償を命じた。執行過程での全面的な和解が促され、結果として侵害者は使用許諾を得て、権利者は最終的に6.58億元の賠償を受け取った。これは国内の知的財産権訴訟における賠償金額の新たな記録である。

　また、評価額が百億元を超え、それぞれ千件近くの特許を保有する「ユニコーン」企業2社が、互いに特許侵害で訴訟を起こしていたが、最高法院の指導のもとで10件以上の特許紛争について一括和解に成功した。

　さらに、最高法院は映画の知的財産権保護を推進するための第3号司法建議を発出し、中国のアカデミー賞と言われる「金鶏百花映画祭」で初の映画知的財産権保護フォーラムの開催を促した。

出所：中国法院網

