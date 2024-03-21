国家知的財産権局知的財産権運用促進司の王培章司長は27日、国家知的財産権局の2月の定例記者会見で、「2023年末現在の中国の大学の有効特許保有件数は79万4000件、科学研究機関の有効特許保有件数は22万9000件に達し、合計で中国の有効特許全体の4分の1を占めている」と説明した。

　王氏は、「国家知的財産権局は今年1月に7当局と共同で『大学・科学研究機関の既存特許活用の活動プラン』を発表した。その中で、24年末までに全国の大学・科学研究機関の未実用化有効特許活用のフルカバーを実現し、25年末までに複数の高価値特許の実用化を加速し、大学・科学研究機関の特許の産業化率と実施率の大幅な向上を推進することを打ち出した」と述べた。

出所：人民網

