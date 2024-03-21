　スペインのバルセロナで26日から開催中の2024年モバイルワールドコングレス（MWC）には、300社近くの中国企業が出展しており、それぞれの特許が登場しています。

　言語を自動的に識別できる同時通訳機から、5G＋3D裸眼タブレット、イミテーションドッグ、スマートメガネまで、中国の科学技術企業がもたらした最新製品は来場者の注目を集めています。

　コロンビアの情報技術・通信省のガブリエル・フルラド次官は「かつてSF映画にしか存在しなかった架空のシーンは、今では現実になり、完全に現実になっている」と述べました。パナマからの来場者は「近年、中国は科学技術分野で大きな発展を遂げただけでなく、交通、通信、特に自動車分野でも大きな突破を実現している。中国もトップクラスの品質の商品を製造できるようになったと思う」と語りました。

　「グローバルモバイルアワード」がこのほど発表した2024年MWCモバイルデバイス賞のノミネートにはスマートフォン最優秀賞、画期的なデバイス革新賞、インターネット消費デバイス最優秀賞と三つの部門が含まれ、最終的に130件のうち中国企業が44％の60件を占めています。

出所：CRI online

