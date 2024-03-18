China:
最高人民法院、知的財産権法廷設立5周年の「100件の典型事例」を発表
2月22日、国務院新聞弁公室は記者会見を開催し、国家レベルでの知的財産権案件の上訴審理メカニズムの運用に関する状況を紹介した。この記者会見で、最高人民法院知的財産権法廷は、設立五周年を記念して100件の典型的な事例を発表した。これらの事例は、典型的なケースとしての指導的な役割を果たし、科学技術のイノベーションをさらに促進し、知的財産権の保護を強化し、市場の公平な競争を維持することを目的としている。
発表された100件の典型的な事例には、情報通信、
人工知能などの新興科学技術分野だけでなく、漢方薬、機械、材料などの伝統的技術分野も含まれ、また、国内ひいては世界市場におけるトップ企業のコア技術絡みの事案も少なからず含まれている。具体的には、科学技術イノベーションを保障する事例23件、保護の度合いを強化する事例22件、公平な競争を維持する事例24件、対外開放をサポートする事例18件、能動的な司法を実践する事例13件が含まれている。
これら100件の典型的な事例の中には、「OPPO
vs
シャープ」のSEP（標準必須特許）ライセンス紛争の管轄に関する事例など、日本企業に関連する事例が5件含まれている。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
