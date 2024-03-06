The added value of China's national patent-intensive industries in 2022 amounted to 15.3176 trillion yuan, reflecting a 7.1 percent increase compared to the previous year (excluding price factors, as mentioned below), as announced recently by the CNIPA and the National Bureau of Statistics. The contribution of this sector to GDP rose to 12.71 percent, marking a 0.27 percent increase from the preceding year.

Internally, the new equipment manufacturing industry emerged as the largest, generating an added value of 4.1643 trillion yuan, constituting 27.2 percent of the overall added value in patent-intensive industries. Following closely is the information and communication technology services industry, contributing 3.3888 trillion yuan and accounting for 22.1 percent. The information and communication technology manufacturing industry followed suit with an added value of 3.1818 trillion yuan, representing 20.8 percent of the total.

In terms of growth rates, the new materials manufacturing industry demonstrated the highest growth at 12.8 percent, trailed by the information and communication technology manufacturing industry at 11.5 percent. Furthermore, the information and communication technology services industry and the new equipment manufacturing industry also experienced substantial growth, with growth rates of 10.6 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively.

Notably, the pharmaceutical and medical industry saw a decline of 16.8 percent, largely influenced by an exceptionally high baseline in 2021. Nevertheless, when considering a two-year average growth rate in comparison to 2020, the industry maintained positive momentum with an 8.3 percent increase.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12853

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.