According to news released on January 6, the latest data from the CNIPA reveals that China currently leads the world in the number of patent applications for solar cells, with a total of 126,400 applications. This accomplishment underscores China's robust innovation capabilities in the field. It is reported that in recent years, China's photovoltaic industry has experienced rapid development, forming the most comprehensive global photovoltaic industry chain. Simultaneously, the industry has continuously achieved breakthroughs in technological innovation. According to data from the CNIPA, the annual growth rate of patent applications in China's photovoltaic industry has reached 23.1%, and the quality of patents is steadily improving. Chinese enterprises have already emerged as global leaders in the photovoltaic conversion efficiency of solar cells.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12854

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.