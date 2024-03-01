OPPO today announced that it has signed a global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia covering standard-essential patents in 5G and other cellular communication technologies. Under the agreement, both sides will resolve pending litigation in all jurisdictions. The specific terms of the agreement remain confidential.

Feng Ying, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at OPPO, said: "We are pleased to have reached this global patent cross-license agreement with Nokia, which includes cross-licensing for 5G standard-essential patents. This agreement reflects the mutual recognition and respect for each other's intellectual property and lays the foundation for future collaboration between OPPO and Nokia. OPPO continues to advocate for reasonable royalty fees and a long-term approach to intellectual property that supports the resolution of disputes through amicable negotiations and mutual respect for the value of all intellectual property."

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "We are delighted to have reached a cross-license agreement with OPPO that reflects the mutual respect for each other's intellectual property and Nokia's investments in R&D and contributions to open standards. OPPO is one of the leading companies in the global smartphone market and we look forward to working together to bring further innovation to their users around the world. The new agreement – along with the other major smartphone agreements we have concluded over the past year – will provide long-term financial stability to our licensing business."

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12858

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.