The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the German Patent and Trade Mark Office (DPMA) have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another three years from January 23, 2024 to January 22, 2027. The established Procedures to file a request to the DPMA for PPH Pilot Program between the DPMA and the SIPO remains controlling the pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants' PPH requests at the two offices.

The extension of the CNIPA-DPMA PPH pilot program will continuously advance China-Germany communication and cooperation in IP, serve both Chinese and German innovators by accelerating the patent examination process and deepen the two offices' cooperation in patent examination.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/1/24/art_1340_190000.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.