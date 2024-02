ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Intellectual property employer or employee?.... who owns the rights? Matthews Folbigg Lawyers Recent case highlights importance of ensuring that work produced by an employee or contractor does not infringe a copyright.

Cipla Limited vs. Cipla Industries Private. Limited: Was The Court's Interpretation Too Literal? S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates On March 01, 2017, the Full Bench of the Honorable Bombay High Court in the case of CiplaLimited vs. M/s Cipla Industries Pvt. Ltd., passed a dictum on the inter play between Sections 29(4) and (5)...

E-Commerce And Trademark Protection Intepat IP The rapid and exponential growth of e-commerce has revolutionized business, making way for new market players, increasing access to a variety of goods and services, and fostering an environment for growth and innovation.

The 2023 IP year in review, and predictions for 2024 Spruson & Ferguson Insights into the key moments of Australian IP in 2023 and where 2024 might take us.

Apple Watch Ban: Everything You Need To Know IR Global A patent infringement case is pushing for Apple to stop selling its two most recent Apple Watch models, the Series 9 and Ultra 2.