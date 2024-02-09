China:
중국 중앙군사위원회 등, '국방특허조례'에 대한 의견수렴 실시
2024년 1월 3일, 중국
중앙군사위원회
장비발전부 및
국가국방과학기술공업국은
‘국방특허조례(개정초안)'을
공개하고 관련 의견
수렴을 실시
중이라고
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)이
발표함
국방특허권자의
정당한 이익을 더욱
보호하고
국방과학기술의
발전을 촉진하며
국가비밀과 안전을
확보하기 위해 중국
중앙군사위원회
장비발전부와
국가국방과학기술공업국은
공동으로
‘국방특허조례'를
개정하여
공개적으로 의견을
수렴하고자 함
