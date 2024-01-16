The 29th Heads Meeting between the CNIPA and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), the 30th Heads Meeting between the CNIPA and the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the 23th CNIPA-JPO-KIPO's Trilateral Intellectual Property Offices (TRIPO) Heads Meeting were held consecutively in Busan, Korea on November 30. CNIPA Commissioner Shen Changyu, JPO Commissioner Hamano Koichi and KIPO Commissioner Lee Insil respectively headed delegations to the meetings. The three offices reviewed the progress of bilateral and trilateral cooperation projects in the past year, made plans for future cooperation and signed meeting minutes. Secretary General Lee Heesup of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat attended the TRIPO Heads meeting and delivered a speech.

Hamano and Lee appreciated the cooperation achievements with the CNIPA in the past year and looked forward to enhancing both the bilateral and trilateral IP cooperation, further boosting the friendly exchanges among the three countries in science and technology, economy and other areas.

At the TRIPO meeting, the three offices also had a profound discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and examination of AI-related invention patents. The meeting approved the 10 Year Vision for Trilateral IP Cooperation, setting directions for future cooperation. The three offices agreed that the next year's TRIPO Heads Meetings and IP User Symposium would be hosted by the CNIPA in China.

On December 1, the 11th CNIPA-JPO-KIPO's TRIPO User Symposium was held in Busan, with the theme of "Role of IP for Innovative Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)". Shen wished in his opening remarks that the three offices would enhance communication, learn from each other, and foster a better IP ecosystem to provide more high-quality services to tech SMEs and enhance economic and innovative development.

Hamano and Lee also attended the symposium and delivered a speech respectively. Over 100 representatives from the three offices and IP practitioners of the three countries attended the meetings.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/12/19/art_1340_189105.html

