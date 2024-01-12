The CNIPA and the National Institute of Industrial Property of Chile (INAPI) have jointly decided to extend their Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program for another five years from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2028. The established guideline of CNIPA-INAPI PPH request remains controlling the pertinent requirements and procedures governing applicants' PPH requests at the two offices.

The extension of the CNIPA-INAPI PPH pilot program will further advance the two countries' communication and cooperation in IP, serve both Chinese and Chilean innovators by accelerating the patent examination process and continuously deepen the two offices' cooperation in patent examination.

PPH is a fast track linking patent examination duties of different countries or regions, allowing patent examination authorities to speed up patent examination by work sharing. Since the initiation of the first PPH program in November 2011, the CNIPA has built PPH ties with patent examination authorities of 32 countries or regions.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/1/4/art_1340_189526.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.