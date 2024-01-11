In order to ensure the smooth implementation of the amended Patent Law and its Implementing Regulations and clarify the specific application rules for the examination-related clauses before and after the enforcement of the amended Implementing Regulations, the CNIPA has formulated the "Transitional Measures for Handling Examination Businesses related to the Implementation of the Amended Patent Law and Its Implementing Regulations", which was announced in Announcement No. 559 released on December 21, 2023. These measures will come into effect on January 20, 2024.

Regarding the application of the amended Patent Law, patent applications filed on or after June 1, 2021 as well as patents granted based on such applications will be subject to the amended Patent Law. As for examination-related amendments to the Patent Law, the CNIPA has been applying the new law for examination since June 1, 2021.

Regarding the application of the amended Implementing Regulations, generally, for rights exercised at the time of filing an application, the determination of whether the amended Regulations should apply will be based on whether the initial filing date, divisional application submission date, or Chinese national phase entry date is January 20, 2024. For rights exercised after the filing of an application, the amended Regulations will apply to patent applications/patents whose filing date or grant announcement date is after June 1, 2021 (inclusive). For changes related to examination procedures, the amended Regulations will apply as from January 20, 2024 .

Please refer to the following link for the full text of the transitional measures:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/12/21/art_74_189199.html

