On December 21, 2023, the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued Announcement No. 560, releasing provisions regarding administrative reconsideration matters concerning patent term compensation and patent open licensing.

The announcement includes the following:

If a patentee, or an interested party who is involved an infringement dispute over a patent or who has filed a relevant drug registration application, disagrees with the decision of the National Intellectual Property Administration on whether to grant patent term compensation under Article 42(2) and (3) of the Patent Law, they may apply for administrative reconsideration to the CNIPA.

If a patentee disagrees with the CNIPA's decision on whether to reduce annual fees during the implementation period of open license of the patent under Article 51(2) of the Patent Law, they may apply for administrative reconsideration to the CNIPA. However, decisions made by the CNIPA on whether to announce open licensing declarations are not within the scope of administrative reconsideration.

These provisions will come into effect on January 20, 2024. See the following link for the full text of the announcement:

https://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/12/21/art_74_189200.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.