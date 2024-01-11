On December 11, 2023, the State Council of the People's Republic of China issued Decree No. 769, promulgating the "Decision of the State Council on Amending the Implementing Regulations of the Patent Law of the People's Republic of China". The revised "Implementing Regulations" will come into effect on January 20, 2024.

The revised "Implementing Regulations" cover various aspects, including restoration of priority, addition or correction of priority, incorporation by reference, patent term compensation, open licensing, time limit calculation, international applications for industrial designs, and more. These revisions aim to meet the demands of new market developments, improve China's patent protection system, and align it with international standards.

Regarding the specific revisions in the "Implementing Regulations," we will prepare a separate article to introduce them. Please refer to the following link for the official announcement and the full text of the "Implementing Regulations":

https://www.gov.cn/zhengce/content/202312/content_6921633.htm

