ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Guidelines for Patent Examination released at the same time

On December 21, 2023, the Chinese Government released the Implementation Regulations of the Patent Law and the Guidelines for Patent Examination, following two and a half years since the fourth Amendments to the Patent Law came into effect. The revised Implementation Regulations and the Guidelines for Patent Examination will take effect on January 20, 2024.

You can access the full text of the amendments and implementing regulations through this link (available in Chinese only). The Guidelines for Patent Examination can be found through this link (available in Chinese only).

Once the Patent Law comes into force, we will provide a comprehensive analysis along with our recommendations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.