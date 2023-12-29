ARTICLE

China: The Supreme Court Instructs That The Deadline For Accepting The Filing Of A Lawsuit Can Be Calculated From The Date When Administrative Litigation Was Initiated By The Same Entity Prior To The Change Of Its Entity Name

In November 2023, the Intellectual Property Court of the SPC issued a ruling on an administrative dispute regarding the rejection of Corporation M's invention patent application, clarifying that filing an administrative lawsuit using a pre-change entity name in special circumstances is considered an action by the same entity with a changed name. Since the administrative lawsuit was filed within the statute of limitations, the court instructed the first-instance court to accept the case for trial.

Corporation E, a US company, officially changed its name to Corporation M on July 1, 2016. This case involves invention patent application No. 201410489310.4, titled "Chromium-Free Acid Solution for Plastic Surface." When the CNIPA issued the reexamination decision on July 16, 2019 (hereinafter referred to as the sued decision), Corporation E had not applied for a change of bibliographic data although it had already changed its name. As a result, the patent applicant and the petitioner for reexamination recorded in the sued decision were still Corporation E. On November 26, 2019, Chinese lawyers appointed by Corporation E filed an administrative lawsuit with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court in the name of Corporation E.

The first-instance court determined that the administrative lawsuit filed by the lawyers on November 26, 2019 in the name of Corporation E which did not exist in reality did not comply with legal provisions. The court considered February 26, 2020, i.e. the filing date of the administrative lawsuit filed in the name of Corporation M, as the initial filing date. However, by that time, the statutory time limit for filing a lawsuit had already expired. Therefore, the court rejected the case filed by Corporation M.

The SPC, in its second-instance ruling, held that Corporation M and Corporation E were the same entity, with only a change in name. Although Corporation M did not record the change of its name with the CNIPA at the administrative examination stage, resulting in inconsistencies of names between the plaintiff and the reexamination petitioner and patent applicant, and failed to explain the company's name change within the statutory time limit for filing a lawsuit, considering that this case involved a foreign-related matter and the relevant documentary proof of the party's identity needed to go through notarization and certification procedures, it was reasonably justified that in the absence of documentary proof of identity, the party filed the administrative lawsuit before the first-instance court using the previously used name to avoid exceeding the time limit for filing a lawsuit. Furthermore, the party submitted proof of the name change before the deadline for submitting notarization and certification documents had expired, which sufficiently proved that both the previous and current names referred to the same entity. Therefore, the act of filing the lawsuit in the name of Corporation E on November 26, 2019 should actually be deemed as an action of Corporation M, and the filing time did not exceed the statutory time limit for filing a lawsuit under the Patent Law. Thus, their right to sue should be protected.

The judgment result of this case demonstrates that the SPC, in accordance with the law, supports the claims of foreign rights holders, further highlighting the judicial concept of equal protection for Chinese and foreign parties. At the same time, when examining the qualifications of the plaintiff in administrative litigation, the principle of "substance over form" is followed to firmly avoid issues such as "mechanical justice" or "procedural formalism", and to ensure that judicial decisions align with the "inner law" that reflects the perceptions of the people, rather than being purely based on textual interpretation.

