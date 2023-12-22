ARTICLE

China has seen increasing foreign enterprises satisfaction rate with its IP protection, said Shen Changyu, Head of CNIPA, at a press conference held on November 18. Shen introduced that up to now, China has established IP cooperation with more than 80 countries, regions and international organizations. China has also launched Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot programs with 32 countries, including the United States, The United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan. Meanwhile, more than 4,600 foreign investment and joint ventures were registered with the national Intellectual Property Protection Center and the Rapid Rights Protection Center. Survey shows that foreign enterprises satisfaction rate with China's IPR protection has steadily increased in recent years, reaching 79.11 points last year.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12832

