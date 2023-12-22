ARTICLE

In recent years, there have been rapid technological advances in the area of "AI-related inventions" which have resulted in significant increases in AI-related patent applications. The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) and the Japan Patent Office (JPO) have jointly conducted a comparative study on AI-related inventions and finished the related report, with the aim of providing applicants insights into AI-related examination criteria and practices.

The report comprises of two parts, examination rules, regulations and guidelines and study of example cases. The part of examination rules, regulations and guidelines elaborately introduces the two offices' examination criteria on eligible subject matter, novelty, inventive step, enablement requirement/sufficiency of disclosure, claims supported by the description. The part of example case study selects 16 typical cases, comparing and analyzing the two offices' examination processes and outcomes.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/12/8/art_1340_188934.html

