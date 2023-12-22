According to news on December 4, Chongqing No.1 Intermediate People's Court recently made a first-instance judgment on OPPO's lawsuit against Nokia in a dispute over standard essential patent (SEP) royalties. Previously, OPPO requested the Chongqing No.1 Intermediate People's Court to determine the global FRAND rates for the Nokia SEP portfolio, and promised to accept the rates decided by the Chinese court. This is reportedly the first FRAND global rate decision in OPPO-Nokia global patent dispute starting in July 2021, but the details of the trial have not been made public. OPPO said in a statement on its official website "OPPO welcomes the recent judgment by the Chongqing First Intermediate People's Court in the dispute over FRAND royalties for Nokia's standard essential patents. OPPO is willing to comply with and execute the court's decision regarding the global FRAND licensing fees for Nokia's patents, hoping to actively resolve the patent licensing fee dispute with Nokia. OPPO is hoping Nokia can also comply with and execute the Chongqing court's decision." Starting from 2021, Nokia and OPPO have filed mutual lawsuits across many countries around the world.

