China: From Idea to Intellectual Property: Why breaking into the Chinese market is big business

When developing an IP strategy, considering which regions to acquire IP protection is a vital step in ensuring a product or invention is secure. China boasts a prominent and innovative IP market, and homes one of IPH's largest offices.

In this episode of From Idea to Intellectual Property, host Lisa Leong is joined by Head of Patents for China Dr. Siqi Wang, who shares her insights on China's IP system, and the value of considering the Chinese market when building an IP strategy.

