China:
From Idea to Intellectual Property: Why breaking into the Chinese market is big business
27 November 2023
Spruson & Ferguson
When developing an IP strategy, considering which regions to
acquire IP protection is a vital step in ensuring a product or
invention is secure. China boasts a prominent and innovative IP
market, and homes one of IPH's largest offices.
In this episode of From Idea to Intellectual Property, host Lisa
Leong is joined by Head of Patents for China Dr. Siqi Wang, who
shares her insights on China's IP system, and the value of
considering the Chinese market when building an IP strategy.
