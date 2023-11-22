ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The 2023 IP5 Statistical Working Group Meeting hosted by the CNIPA was recently held at the Patent Examination Cooperation Sichuan Center of the CNIPA's Patent Office. CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Li Danlu attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Representatives of the IP5 partners including the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO), the Japan Patent Office (JPO) and the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) participated in the Meeting online and offline.

Li noted that General Secretary Xi Jinping attached importance to deepening IP international cooperation. The IP5 Statistical Working Group Meeting is an epitome of the IP5 cooperation by offering a crucial window for global users to know the five offices and global innovation trends, reflecting the spirit that is open, inclusive, cooperative and win-win to all between the IP5 offices. He wished the five offices would continue to deepen cooperation and make more contributions to implement the new cooperation vision and prop up the construction of a sustainable future.

After the Meeting, Li conducted a field study in Chengdu to have a profound knowledge of the achievements made by tech enterprises revolving around IP boosting self-generated innovations and transformation and upgrade and listen to their needs and suggestions.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/11/14/art_1340_188548.html

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.