ARTICLE

China will promote the industrialization of a number of high-value patents, according to a press briefing held in Beijing on Thursday. Shen Changyu, Director General of the CNIPA said at the briefing that by 2025 patent industrialization rate at Chinese universities and scientific research institutions is expected to be significantly increased, the turnover of patent technology contracts nationwide to reach 800 billion yuan, and the output of certified patent-intensive products to exceed one trillion yuan.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12820

