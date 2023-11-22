Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA met Julio Moreira, President of the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) in Beijing on October 11.

Shen said that the Chinese government has been attaching great importance to IP protection and President Xi Jinping has given a series of important instructions on it. The CNIPA and the INPI have been maintaining close communication for many years and carrying out a series of effective cooperation. He wished the two sides, under the bilateral, BRICs and multilateral frameworks, would continue to enhance communication and cooperation, and learn from each other's experience to create a sound business environment for both enterprises and boost the constant development of the international IP system together.

Moreira appreciated the pragmatic results of cooperation between the CNIPA and the INPI during the years and looked forward to deepening cooperation in information technology, geographical indication, PPH and other projects, increasing mutual understanding, and offering more quality and convenient services to both users to further deepen IP cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two offices organized a workshop on automation work, sharing wisdom on AI examination, construction of intelligent examination system and other issues.

CNIPA principal officials responsible for the International Cooperation Department and the Automation Department under the Patent Office also attended the meeting.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/10/26/art_1340_188261.html

